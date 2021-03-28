BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 Date: Paper Evaluation Complete, Result By April 7

Bihar School Examination (BSEB) is all set to declare the class 10th (matric) results 2021 in the first week of April. Around 16.8 lakh candidates registered to appear for the Bihar matric exams. BSEB had conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to 24.

Once, the Bihar Board matric result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online at onlinebseb.in. BSEB has already declared the intermediate results of 13.5 lakh candidates on March 26. A total of 78.04% of the total students have passed the class 12th exam. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has earlier informed that the matric result will be declared by the first week of April.

"We have declared the class 12th results in 41 days. The exam was concluded on February 13 and the evaluation of papers was completed on March 19. Similarly, we will announce the class 10th results very soon. It is likely to be announced by the first week of April," BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.

The BSEB class 10th paper evaluation was done from March 12 to 24, 2021. The matric evaluation was earlier scheduled to begin on March 5 which was later postponed by a week. BSEB announces the result within 10 days from the completion of the evaluation process. According to sources, the topper verification process will be done from April 1 and the results will be declared after a couple of days.

How to download BSEB Bihar Board class 10th result 2021