BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 Declared: Steps To Download Inter Results Online

The wait is over. The much-awaited Bihar Board intermediate results 2021 have been declared. The class 12th results of all streams arts, science, and commerce have been uploaded on the official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboard.online, and biharboard.ac.in. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for the exams out of which 10 lakh 45 thousand 950 candidates passed the Bihar Board exams. The pass percentage is 78.04 this year.

Direct link to check Bihar Board class 12 results 2021

The pass percent of arts is 77.97. Pass percent of the Science and Commerce exam is 76.28 and 91.48%, respectively. The mark sheets of all candidates have been uploaded on the websites.

Candidates can download their BSEB results from any of the websites of BSEB mentioned here:

biharboard.online

Steps to check BSEB Inter Result 2021

Visit the official website of Bihar Board Result

Click on the class 12th/ annual senior secondary results 2021

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and roll code to log in

Your BSEB inter results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Arts Topper- Madhu Kumari of Khagaria and Kailash Kumar of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui - 463/500 - 92.6%

Science Topper- Sonali Kumari of Smt Parmeshwari Devi Girls High School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda - 471/500 - 94.2%

Commerce Topper- Sunanda Kumari- SN Sinhaa College, Aurangabad - 471/500 - 94.2%

