BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Answer Key 2021 Released, See Direct Link To Raise Objection

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the answer key for Bihar Board intermediate exams 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB class 12th exams for arts, science, and commerce streams can check the answer key online. They must visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also raise objections against any key on or before March 16.

BSEB conducted the class 12th board exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams 2021. In the exam, 50% of the questions were objective in nature with multiple-choice questions. These MCQs had to be answered in OMR sheets that were provided by the board. Now, the answer key to these objective questions has been released. Candidates can tally their responses with the answer key by downloading the same from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Intermediate Answer Key Challenge

Candidates are also invited to raise objections against any key and submit their challenges online. The last date to submit their challenges is March 16. Candidates can visit the official website as mentioned above and find the link to raise objections or directly visit the website- objection.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, click on this link to raise objections against BSEB 12th answer key 2021.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2021 expected soon

An official source of BSEB has earlier informed Republic World that the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. BSEB class 10th exams were held from February 17 to 24. Re-exams were held in some centres on March 8 and 9. BSEB will soon release the answer key for class 10th exams too. Considering the valid objections, a panel of subject experts will revise the answer key, if needed, and prepare the final answer key based on which the results will be prepared. The board usually takes two weeks' time to evaluate the answer sheets and declare the results within ten days after completion of the evaluation. If everything goes smoothly in the state this year, BSEB students can expect their results by the end of March or at the beginning of April.

Where to check BSEB 10th, 12th Results 2021?

Once the BSEB declares the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results 2021, candidates will be able to check their scores on these websites:

onlinebseb.in.

biharboardonline.com.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

biharboard.online.

biharboard.ac.in.

