BSEB Bihar STET Result For 2019 Exam To Be Declared On March 12 At 4 Pm

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) is all set to release the STET Result 2019 today on March 12, 2021. The BSEB aka Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the STET 2019 result on Friday on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.com. In an official announcement made at the Bihar board press release, Mr Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of Bihar, is expected to release the STET 2019 results today at 4 pm at the Education department. Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the education department and Mr Anand Kishore, President, of the BSEB board will also be present for the event. Read on to know how to check BSEB Bihar STET Result when declared on March 12 at 4 pm.

Steps for STET result download when declared

Visit the official website of BSEB.

Select the link for "BSEB STET Result 2019".

The candidate then has to enter their Registration Number, Roll Number, Password, Date of Birth, to login to the portal.

The Bihar STET Result 2019 result can thus be accessed in a PDF format.

You can download the PDF for your future reference.

Bihar STET 2021 news and updates

Bihar STET result 2019 was conducted for the recruitment of around 37000 teachers to be appointed at secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The re-test exam of the same was conducted from September 9 to 21, 2020. The answer key for the same was released on October 18, 2020. Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) is conducted by Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB to recruit teachers for secondary (Class 9- 10) and higher secondary level (Class 11- 12).

A while ago, the Patna High court had banned the declaration of the result after some petitioners filed a complaint against the re-test conducted by the BSEB board. However, the High court dismissed the petitions challenging the re-test of the exam. Thus the ban on the result declaration has also been lifted.

BSEB exams 2021

In other news, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) concluded the intermediate/ class 12th examination 2021 a few days ago. The Bihar Board's class 12th exams began on February 1 and concluded on February 13, 2021. The Bihar School Examination Board also began the Bihar Board matric/ class 10th exam from February 17 to 24. Around 16.8 lakh candidates had registered for the matric exams in 2021. The BSEB 10th exams 2021 was held in two shifts daily. The first shift began at 9.30 am while the second shift of the exam began at 1:45 pm.