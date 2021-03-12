BSEB Bihar STET Result For 2019 Exam Is Out Now: See Direct Link For Results

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) has recently released the STET Result 2019 today on March 12, 2021. The BSEB aka Bihar School Examination Board was recently released on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.com. As per the Bihar board press release, Mr Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of Bihar, have released the STET 2019 results today at 4 pm at the Education department. Mr Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the education department and Mr Anand Kishore, President, of the BSEB board were also present for the event. Read on to know how to check the BSEB Bihar STET Result 2019 from the official website.

Visit the official website of BSEB.

Select the link for "BSEB STET Result 2019".

The candidate then has to enter their Registration Number, Roll Number, Password Date of Birth, to login to the portal.

The Bihar STET Result 2019 result can thus be accessed in a PDF format.

You can download the PDF for your future reference.

Bihar STET 2019 updates

A while ago, the Patna High court had banned the declaration of the result after some petitioners filed a complaint against the re-test conducted by the BSEB board. However, the High court dismissed the petitions challenging the re-test of the exam. Thus the ban on the result declaration has also been lifted. Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) is conducted by Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB to recruit teachers for secondary (Class 9- 10) and higher secondary level (Class 11- 12).

Bihar STET result 2019 was conducted for the recruitment of around 37000 teachers to be appointed at secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The re-test exam of the same was conducted from September 9 to 21, 2020. The answer key for the same was released on October 18, 2020.

In other news, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) concluded the intermediate/ class 12th examination 2021 a few days ago. The Bihar Board's class 12th exams began on February 1 and concluded on February 13, 2021. The Bihar School Examination Board also began the Bihar Board matric/ class 10th exam from February 17 to 24. According to the revised schedule of BSEB, the class 12th paper evaluation will be done from March 5 to 15 while the class 10th paper evaluation will be done from March 12 to 24, 2021.