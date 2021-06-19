BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 To Be Declared Today, All 2.18 Lakh Students To Be Promoted

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to pass all the students of class 10th and 12th who failed in one or two subjects in the Bihar Board exam 2021 and applied for the compartmental exam. The BSEB has cancelled the compartmental exam this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will promote the students on the basis of grace marks. The results of such candidates will be declared on Saturday, June 19.

Bihar Board Result 2021

BSEB had conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February. The results of both, class 10th and 12th results were announced in the month of March-April. Around 16 lakh students had registered for the Bihar board class 10 exam and around 13.4 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exam.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021

A total of 10.4 lakh students passed in the Bihar Board class 12 (intermediate) exam making the pass per cent of 78.26. A total of 12.93 lakh students had passed the matric exam making the pass per cent of 78.71. The decision to promote the students will benefit a total of 97, 474 students of intermediate (class 12) and 12136 students of matric (class 10).

As per the data shared by the Bihar Board, out of the total 97,474 students, 53, 939 students are from the arts stream, 1814 students are from the commerce stream, 41,691 are from the science stream while 30 are of the vocational stream.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021

The promotion of 218790 (2.18 lakh) students will increase the overall pass percentage of both, class 10th and class 12th result 2021. The pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 was 78.26% which has increased to 85.53% now. The pass percentage of the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2021 was 78.71, which has increased to 85.5% now.

Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021

The Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021 for class 10th and 12th students will be declared today, June 19. The results will be released at 5 pm. Students will be able to check their BSEB Compartment Result 2021 by visiting the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. Follow the steps given below to check your Bihar Board 10th and 12th compartment Result 2021.

How to check Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021