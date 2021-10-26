BSEB D.El.Ed 2019-21 Exam For 2nd Year Students To Begin On Nov 24, Admit Cards Out

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam schedule to conduct the Bihar D.El.Ed face to face programme for the session 2019-21. BSEB has released the schedule for the students who have to appear in the second year exams of BSEB D.El.Ed programme. As per the latest schedule, the exam will be conducted between November 24 and 27, 2021.

BSEB has also released the admit card for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) exam. The link to download the admit card has been activated on the official website on October 26. Candidates can view, download and print their admit cards online by visiting the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The steps and direct link to download the admit card have been provided below.

How to download BSEB D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Diploma in Elementary Education (Face to Face)/ Special Exam'

A drop-down list will open

Click on the link that reads 'View/Print final admit card for F-F session 2018-20 and 2019-21'

A login page will appear on the screen

Select your district, school/college name

Key in your school headmaster/ principal user ID

Key in the OTP or Password and the security code

Hit the submit button

Your BSEB D.El.Ed. admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

