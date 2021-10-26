BSEB D.El.Ed 2019-21 Exam For 2nd Year Students To Begin On Nov 24, Admit Cards Out

Quick links:
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam schedule to conduct the Bihar D.El.Ed face to face programme for the session 2019-21. BSEB has released the schedule for the students who have to appear in the second year exams of BSEB D.El.Ed programme. As per the latest schedule, the exam will be conducted between November 24 and 27, 2021.
BSEB has also released the admit card for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) exam. The link to download the admit card has been activated on the official website on October 26. Candidates can view, download and print their admit cards online by visiting the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The steps and direct link to download the admit card have been provided below.
