BSEB D.El.Ed. Registration Deadline Extended; Check How To Register

BSEB D.El.Ed. Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again extended the last date for the online registration for D.El.Ed face-to-face course for the 1st year 2020-22 and 2nd year 2019-21 batches. The heads of institutes will now be able to fill out the form online mode with a late fee until October 11, 2021. To fill out the form, one needs to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It must be noted that the registration fee must be paid before the deadline, and applications submitted after October 11 will be considered invalid. According to an official notice issued by the BSEB, the exam conducting body has also released the dummy admit card which will be available on the website till October 12, 2021. Check the official notice and application form below.

Bihar D.El.Ed Registration 2021: Here's how to register

STEP 1: To register for the BSEB D.El.Ed face to face exam, the candidate needs to visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Registration/Permission".

STEP 3: Select the option that reads, "Click here to view/login" for the exam year 2022.

STEP 4: Now, click on the link that reads, "view/apply".

STEP 5: Choose your school district and name.

STEP 6: After signing in, enter the required details correctly and then "Submit".

STEP 7: Pay the application fees and print the form now.

BSEB D.El.Ed. Registration 2021: More details

As per the official notice issued by BSEB, if the dummy admit card has wrong details or has errors, then it can be corrected by October 11 on the basis of valid evidence during the registration procedure. While filling out the registration form, if anyone faces a problem, they can contact the helpline numbers 0612-2230039 or 0612-2235161. Notably, the registration process will require a number of important details and they are:

The Aadhar card of the student

Phone number

A passport-sized photo

Resident Id proof

Educational certificate of classes 10 and 12.

