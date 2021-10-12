BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 For 10th And 12th Out; Check Here For Direct Links

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Dummy Admit Card 2022 for the 10th and 12th grades. According to a press release issued by BSEB, the board has issued the dummy admission cards. Dummy admission cards are available on the official websites biharboardonline.com, inter22.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for students who have registered for the Bihar Class 10, 12 board exams in 2022. The admission card will be available on the official website until October 25, 2021, for correction reasons.

During this period, errors in details such as name, parent's name, subject, date of birth, photo, and signature candidates can be corrected. Candidates can make corrections to their BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 online and submit a photocopy to their respective school administrators. The board has also provided individual communications to each student regarding the release of the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022. Take a look at the processes outlined for downloading the mock admit card from the provided direct web links.

BSEB 10th 12th dummy admit card 2022

Go to biharboardonline.com, the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Go to the home page's 'Latest Updates' section and click on the required links.

Alternatively, you can go straight to the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 10th and BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 12th direct links.

To log in, enter your username, password, and security pin.

Review and download the Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card for the year 2021.

Please correct any inaccuracies in details before submitting online.

Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card 2022 and Bihar board 12th dummy admit card 2022

The headmasters or principals of the schools would make the final modifications from their individual school login. The deadline to register for the 2022 board exams online was October 4, 2021. Students should go to the URLs provided above to download the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 for the 10th and 12th grades.

Bihar School Examination Board scope

The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body established under section 3 of the Bihar School Examination Act of 1952 and is responsible for conducting secondary and senior secondary examinations in both government and private schools in Bihar. The test is held according to the syllabus established by the Bihar government. Its headquarters are in Patna, the state capital. It also organises departmental examinations such as the Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education, and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for the state of Bihar, Simultaltala Residential Entrance Examinations, and Examination for Diploma in Elementary Education, among others. Exams for secondary and senior secondary schools are held twice a year by the board. The yearly board examinations are given in February–March, and a supplementary test is held in May–June each year.

