BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download & Make Corrections

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the dummy admit card for students studying in the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Bihar. Students can now download the admit card by visiting the official website of the BESE - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also make corrections to the admit card if they find any errors related to their name, class, course, or address.
The admit card can be downloaded and corrections can be made by students till October 27. The examination is scheduled to be held in 2022. Candidates can download and make changes to their BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admit card by following the steps outlined below and using the direct link provided here BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 (CLICK HERE).
इस संबंध में जारी विज्ञप्ति को पढ़ने के लिए नीचे दिये लिंक को क्लिक करें :-https://t.co/qRrP6qwgLO pic.twitter.com/nkvU7PJ0Dw— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 22, 2021
