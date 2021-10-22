Last Updated:

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download & Make Corrections

BSEB Dummy Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board Students have released the dummy admit card for students studying in the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Written By
Amrit Burman
BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the dummy admit card for students studying in the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Bihar. Students can now download the admit card by visiting the official website of the BESE - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also make corrections to the admit card if they find any errors related to their name, class, course, or address.

The admit card can be downloaded and corrections can be made by students till October 27. The examination is scheduled to be held in 2022. Candidates can download and make changes to their BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admit card by following the steps outlined below and using the direct link provided here BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 (CLICK HERE).

Bihar Board: Important Dates

  • Events
  • Dates
  • Dummy Admit Card Download
  • 20.10.2021
  • Correction starting for Dummy Admit Card
  • 21.10.2021
  • Last date of making correction in Dummy Admit Card
  • 30.10.2021

BSEB Simultala Awasiya vidyalaya admit card 2022: Here's how to download

  • STEP 1. Go to the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, just click on the option that reads, "BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022".
  • STEP 3: On the log-in page, enter your user id and password.
  • STEP 4: Download by clicking on the link that reads, "Simultala Awasiya Vidayala Admit Card 2021" button.
  • STEP 5:The admit card is now downloaded.

Here's how to make corrections to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2021

  • STEP 1: To make corrections, visit the official website.
  • STEP 2: Enter your registered mobile number and user ID password on the login page.
  • STEP 3: Now, click on the link that says, "Dummy Admit Card Download".
  • STEP 4: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen where you need to click on the "Edit and Make Corrections" option.
  • STEP 5: Now, the correction page will open where you can make the required corrections.

