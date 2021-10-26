BSEB Extends Deadline To Apply For Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, Check Details

BSEB which is Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notice on Tuesday, October 26 regarding special examination. The Bihar Board took to Twitter to announce the same. The Tweet posted on Tuesday reads, “Due to the cancellation of the Secondary Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2021, the students who were deprived of participating in BSEB compartment exam are required to participate in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2022”

माध्यमिक कम्पार्टमेंटल-सह-विशेष परीक्षा, 2021 का आयोजन रद्द होने स्वरूप इस परीक्षा मे भाग लेने से वंचित रह गए विद्यार्थियों को वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2022 में भाग लेने हेतु आवश्यक सूचना- pic.twitter.com/ffXFEwl4Mc — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 26, 2021

The candidates are allowed to apply for the exam by paying a late fee till October 28, 2021. They will have to get themselves registered at secondary.biharboardonline.com. All the students who registered themselves to appear for Compartmental-cum-Special Examination and still want to appear for the same can apply for it by Oct 28, 2021. To be noted that due to COVID situation in state, the exam was cancelled by the Board.

इन्टरमीडिएट कम्पार्टमेंटल-सह-विशेष परीक्षा, 2021 का आयोजन रद्द होने स्वरूप इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने से वंचित रह गए विद्यार्थियों को वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2022 में भाग लेने हेतु आवश्यक सूचना- pic.twitter.com/K9DrjP3Vmt — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 26, 2021

Bihar Board compartment exam registration details

BSEB special exam registration window has ben reopened on October 25, 2021

The last date to register for the same is October 28, 2021

Candidates can reach out to BSEB in case they are facing any issues. The helpline numbers are 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. They can also email the issue to bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

Bihar Board matric inter exam registration 2022

Bihar School Examination Board on Oct 25 released a notification informing about new development related to BSEB 10th and BSEB 12th Board Exams 2022. The registration window for matric and inter exams has been reopened. Now the eligible and interested candidates can apply till October 28, 2021. The official website which they will have to visit is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 10th 12th Board Exams 2022: Important dates