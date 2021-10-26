Last Updated:

BSEB Extends Deadline To Apply For Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, Check Details

BSEB compartment exam registration window will be closed on October 28, 2021. All the interested candidates can check exam and registration details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BSEB

Image: Shutterstock


BSEB which is Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notice on Tuesday, October 26 regarding special examination. The Bihar Board took to Twitter to announce the same. The Tweet posted on Tuesday reads, “Due to the cancellation of the Secondary Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2021, the students who were deprived of participating in BSEB compartment exam are required to participate in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2022”

The candidates are allowed to apply for the exam by paying a late fee till October 28, 2021. They will have to get themselves registered at secondary.biharboardonline.com. All the students who registered themselves to appear for Compartmental-cum-Special Examination and still want to appear for the same can apply for it by Oct 28, 2021. To be noted that due to COVID situation in state, the exam was cancelled by the Board.

Bihar Board compartment exam registration details

  • BSEB special exam registration window has ben reopened on October 25, 2021
  • The last date to register for the same is October 28, 2021

Candidates can reach out to BSEB in case they are facing any issues. The helpline numbers are 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. They can also email the issue to bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

Bihar Board matric inter exam registration 2022

Bihar School Examination Board on Oct 25 released a notification informing about new development related to BSEB 10th and BSEB 12th Board Exams 2022. The registration window for matric and inter exams has been reopened. Now the eligible and interested candidates can apply till October 28, 2021. The official website which they will have to visit is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  

BSEB 10th 12th Board Exams 2022: Important dates 

  • Last date to register for BSEB Matric exam 2022 is Oct 28, 2021
  • Last date to register for BSEB inter exam 2022 with late fees is Oct 28, 2021
  • Deadline to pay fee for Inter, Matric exams is November 1, 2021
First Published:
