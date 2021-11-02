BSEB Extends Deadline To Register For Matric, Inter Exams 2022; Check Important Dates Here

Bihar Board exams 2022: Bihar school examination board has announced that registration for matric and inter exams 2022 stands extended. It is a special opportunity being given to those who have not got themselves registered till now. As per the announcement, those candidates can get themselves registered by November 3, 2021. They will be charged a late fee about which the details have been uploaded on the official website.

BSEB exams: Official websites to visit

To fill BSEB matric exam 2022 form visit secondary.biharboardonline.com

To fill BSEB inter exam 2022 visit inter22.biharboardonline.com

If any candidate has made mistake with name, age photo or any other details it can be corrected online. They must remember to fill the form online only by entering the correct details. In case of any issue when it comes to paying fee or to any other process, candidates can call on any of the helpline numbers. The helpline numbers 2230039, 2235161,2232074, 2232257 and 2232239

Bihar Board matric sent-up exams 2022

The BSEB sent-up exams will be held at the school level. It is mandatory for all the students to appear for the sent-up exams. Only those students who clear the sent-up exams will be able to appear for the main annual board exams 2022. The Bihar Board matric admit card 2022 will be issued only to those candidates who clear the sent-up test. As per the latest notice, the schools in Bihar will have to prepare the BSEB intermediate sent-up results and submit them to the office of the district education officer. The results have to be submitted between November 24 and 25, 2021.

Bihar Board inter sent-up exams 2022

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has already announced the dates for intermediate sent-up exams. BSEB will conduct the class 12th sent-up exam for the session 2021-22 between October 19 and November 7. All candidates have to appear for the inter sent-up exams.