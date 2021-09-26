Last Updated:

BSEB Inter Admissions 2021-23: Third Selection List To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details

BSEB will be releasing the third selection list for class 11 admission on Monday, September 27, 2021. Interested candidates can check the details here.

Bihar School Examination Board has announced that it will be releasing the third list for class 11 admission. BSEB will be releasing the third selection list on Monday, September 27, 2021. The list is scheduled to be released for the intermediate exam that will be conducted in 2023. BSEB has also released a press release that has the details. Here is the direct link to check the press release. Candidates who did not make it to the first or second list can check the third list.

BSEB inter 2021-2023 admission: Date and Time

  • The third selection list will be released on September 27, 2021
  • The list will be uploaded on the official website at 11 am
  • Registration should be conducted between September 27 and November 1, 2021
  • The last date to login and update seat is November 2, 2021

BSEB Intermediate 2021-2023 third selection list: Website to check

  • www.ofss.bihar.in

BSEB Inter Admissions 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again postponed the last date to fill in online registration forms for the Bihar Intermediate exams in 2022. School principals can now submit the registration forms online with a late fee until October 01, 2021. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process was September 24, 2021. The school heads can fill out the form using the official website of the Bihar Board - inter22.biharboardonline.com. As per the official notice issued by the Bihar Board examination department, if there are errors in details of students, like name, father/mother name, DOB, blurred photograph, caste, religion, caste, gender, and medium of examination, then the school head can rectify them during this period. For BSEB admission 2022, the registration procedure is mandatory for all the students participating in Class 12 boards in 2022.

