BSEB Matric And Inter Exams 2022 Update: BSEB Issues Admission Notification, See Details

The Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Matric and Inter exams 2022 notifications. The BSEB announced this on its Twitter handle. The tweet about Intermediate exams 2022 reads, "Important information regarding the issuance of original registration card of students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2022, and filling their online examination form by the head of educational institutions." BSEB has also informed about the registration process for matriculation annual examination 2022. The tweet reads, "Important information regarding the issuance of original registration card of students for matriculation annual examination, 2022 and filling their online examination form by the head of the school."

BSEB Inter exams 2022: Details

The notification informs that the students are being given an opportunity to make changes to their application forms. It can be done by visiting inter22.biharboardonline.com. The application form will be made available to download by the educational institute. The students will have to fill the form and take two copies of the application form. Out of those two copies, one will be returned back to candidates after the head signs whereas, the second copy will be kept by the school or college head. The dates to fill the online examination application form is August 14 to August 27, 2021.

Fee structure for Inter Exams

Online charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 150

The exam fee is Rs 260

Local Levy is Rs 450

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 170

The migration fee will be Rs 140

BSEB Matric exams 2022: Details

Students will have to fill in the identification details and other required details for BSEB Matric exams 2022. Students will further have to carry two hard copies to the school principal, The principal will have to acknowledge the form by signing a copy and returning it back to students. The school heads will have to make sure that all the details mentioned by students match with the data which is there in the school. All these things need to be done between August 14 and August 24, 2021.

Fee structure

Online entry/gateway charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 70

The exam fee is Rs 115 for the general category. SC, ST, EBC candidates will not be charged fee.

The miscellaneous fee will be Rs 400

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 110

The extra fee will be Rs 55

BSEB Notification: Direct Links