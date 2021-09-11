BSEB OFSS 11th Admission 2021: Second Merit List Releasing Tomorrow, Here's Direct Link

The Bihar School Examination Board is going to publish the second merit list tomorrow, September 12. This merit list is for the class 11th admission, and the admission process based on the merit list will conclude on September 17, 2021. All those students who have applied for BSEB OFSS 11th admissions 2021 can get all the details on this website. This year, the admission process will be held online, and the last date to apply for seats is September 18, 2021.

Earlier, on August 20, 2021, the BSEB OFSS issued the first merit list and the enrollment process started on August 25 and concluded on August 31, 2021. Meanwhile, students who want to check their names on the second merit list can follow the simple easy steps given below. Although the merit list will be published on the official website, it has been observed that a lot of students face problems at the time of checking the list. For the convenience of the students, here is a direct link to check the second merit list - BSEB OFSS 11th admissions 2021 Second Merit List

Here's how to check BSEB OFSS second merit list

STEP 1: TO check merit lists visit the official website of BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students or ofssbihar.in.

STEP 2 : Find and click on the link that reads, "BSEB OFSS 11th admission 2021" or "Student's Login".

STEP 3 : Now, click on "BSEB OFSS Second Merit List" and cut off.

Step 4 : Enter your mobile number, password, and other credentials to log in.

STEP 5 : The BSEB OFSS 11th admission 2021 second merit list will automatically appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and save a soft copy for future reference.

BSEB OFSS class 11 admissions 2021: More details

Any student facing a problem in downloading the second merit list can directly contact the helpline number - 0612-2230009. It must be noted that students whose enrollment is not updated online by the Principal on the OFSS portal will not be considered for the third merit list. It is recommended that students must regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.



