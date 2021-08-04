BSEB OFSS Inter Admissions 2021: BSEB Extends Last Date To Apply Till Aug 10, See Details

BSEB OFSS Inter Admissions 2021: Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding intermediate admissions on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. As per the notification, the last date to apply for taking admissions to class 12th has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was August 4, which has now been extended till August 10, 2021. BSEB informed this through a tweet. The tweet reads, "For the session 2021-2023, the date has been extended from 04.08.2021 to 10.08.2021 by the students to apply online for enrollment in Intermediate class in the educational institutions of the state. Click on the link for detailed information". Here is the direct link to the official notification.

सत्र 2021-2023 के लिए राज्य के शिक्षण संस्थानों में इण्टरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन हेतु विद्यार्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए तिथि को दिनांक 04.08.2021 से 10.08.2021 तक विस्तारित किया गया है।



BSEB Inter admission: Important Dates

Bihar board intermediate admission the last date has been extended till August 10, 2021

Earlier, BSEB OFSS registration last date was August 4, 2021

The registration form was opened on July 19, 2021

Bihar Board OFSS Registration: Points to remember

Candidates are advised to apply only after reading the full notification on the official website

The common prospectus can be downloaded from the official website www.ofssbihar.in

If a candidate makes any mistake while applying, he/she will be responsible for it

Since the 10th results have been declared, those students can also apply for the 2021-2023 batch. This has also been done as CBSE has released its 10th result on August 3, 2021. Once the online application process is over, the first selection list will be released. The application form is available on the official website. Candidates will have to apply through Online Facilitation System for Students. BSEB has informed that no offline forms will be entertained. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. Form will only be accepted after the payment. Candidates facing any issue can contact the helpline number at 0612-22300009.