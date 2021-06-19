BSEB Promotes Over 2 Lakh Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Students With Grace Marks

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday made a big announcement regarding the passing of Class 10th and 12th board students. The State Education Minister said that the students who have failed in 2 subjects in the intermediate and matriculation examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be awarded grace marks and promoted-- as the compartmental exams will not be conducted due to COVID.

"Class 10 & Class 12 students who failed in 2 subjects will be given 8 marks as grace. With this, over 2 lakh students will be declared pass. The decision was taken because compartmental exams couldn't be conducted due to COVID," Vijay Kumar

Taking a jibe at other states, Chaudhary further stated that the state government's decision to promote the students is better than other education boards as still, they have not reached any conclusions.

"Our decision to promote students by giving them grace marks is better than other education boards who still have not decided how to promote students", said Bihar Education Minister.

Bihar schools and colleges to reopen soon

As the COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in Bihar, the state government is now planning to resume classrooms teaching in schools and colleges. State Education Minister has claimed that that the educational institutions in the state are likely to reopen next month and added that the COVID-19 protocols have to be followed strictly.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also stated that the educational institutes will be reopened in a phase-wise manner. Firstly, the colleges will resume then the higher secondary, upper, primary, and lower primary schools. Due to the second wave of COVID pandemic, the Bihar government shut all the schools and colleges on April 4.

COVID-19 cased in Bihar

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Bihar on Saturday reported 256 new COVID-19 cases with 594 recoveries and 9 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 3,548 with 7,05,967 total recoveries and 9,536 deaths.

