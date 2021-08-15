BSEB Releases Notification For Matric Exam 2023, Check Registration Process & Last Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dates to apply for matric examination 2023, session 2022-23. The last date to register for standard 9 students for the Board exam is August 31, 2021. The school head has to make sure that BSEB Matric registration of all students studying in class 9th should be done on the official website. The official website is http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Registration process

The registration form has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed there. The heads should visit the website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com. The form should be downloaded from there and then it should be made available to all the candidates. The students will fill the form offline and will submit it to the head. The head will be responsible to match the details filled by students and further fill the form online. If a candidate finds an error in the filled form, he/she is advised to take the printout, do the required changes and sign the same. The students will have to further submit it to the institution head so that it can be uploaded online.

BSEB helpline number

If any candidate faces any issue while filling the form or downloading the same he/she can ask for help. The helpline number has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. The numbers which can be contacted are 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Board also released BSEB Matric and Inter exams 2022 notifications

The Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Matric and Inter exams 2022 notifications. The BSEB announced this on its Twitter handle. The tweet about Intermediate exams 2022 reads, "Important information regarding the issuance of original registration card of students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2022, and filling their online examination form by the head of educational institutions." BSEB has also informed about the registration process for matriculation annual examination 2022. The tweet reads, "Important information regarding the issuance of original registration card of students for matriculation annual examination, 2022 and filling their online examination form by the head of the school."