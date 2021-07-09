BSEB Reopens Registration Portal For Matric Exam 2022, Here's Direct Link To Register

BSEB has reopened the registration process for Matric exam for the year 2022 today. Students who wish to register and were not able to register earlier due to any reason register for the same now. Students can also check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Here is the direct link to the notification.
Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to register themselves for BSEB Matric exam (session 2021-2022) before 15th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 15th July 2021 at midnight. Students who managed to fill the form by 16th Feb 2021 but could not pay the fee due to any reason can pay the fee this time to complete the process. Bihar Board has not yet announced to open the correction portal in case students want to correct any information that has already been filled in by him/her.
BSEB Matric registration: Important Dates
- Registration portal reopens on - 9th July 2021
- Registration portal closes on- 15th July 2021 (11.50 pm)
- Registration portal was earlier closed on - 16th February 2021
BSEB Matric exam 2022: How to register
- Students should visit the official website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/
- Look for the registration form on the left side of the homepage
- OR here is the direct link to the registration form, fill the form and keep it saved with you
- Click on Login button available on the website and enter required details
- Or click on the direct link to login portal
- Enter details like district, school, id, and captcha and click on login
- The registration form will be displayed on the screen, register, attach documents/ attract form if you have already filled
- Pay the registration amount and click on submit
- Take a printout of registration receipt for future references
Exam Fee and helpline number
- Candidates falling in the General category will have to pay Rs. 320/- as exam fee
- Candidates falling in any reserved category will have to pay Rs. 220 as exam fee.
- If a candidate is facing any issue in online registration, he/she is advised to call on any of the following numbers- 0612-2232074, 0612- 2232257, or 0612-2232239
BSEB Matric registration: Eligibility
- The candidate should be of minimum 14 years of age as of 1st March 2022
- Candidates whose date of birth is after 1st March 2008 will not be eligible to sit for the matric exam for session 2021-2022