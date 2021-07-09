BSEB Reopens Registration Portal For Matric Exam 2022, Here's Direct Link To Register

BSEB has reopened the registration process for Matric exam for the year 2022 today. Students who wish to register and were not able to register earlier due to any reason register for the same now. Students can also check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Here is the direct link to the notification.

Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to register themselves for BSEB Matric exam (session 2021-2022) before 15th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 15th July 2021 at midnight. Students who managed to fill the form by 16th Feb 2021 but could not pay the fee due to any reason can pay the fee this time to complete the process. Bihar Board has not yet announced to open the correction portal in case students want to correct any information that has already been filled in by him/her.

BSEB Matric registration: Important Dates

Registration portal reopens on - 9th July 2021

Registration portal closes on- 15th July 2021 (11.50 pm)

Registration portal was earlier closed on - 16th February 2021

BSEB Matric exam 2022: How to register

Students should visit the official website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/

Look for the registration form on the left side of the homepage

OR here is the direct link to the registration form, fill the form and keep it saved with you

Click on Login button available on the website and enter required details

Or click on the direct link to login portal

Enter details like district, school, id, and captcha and click on login

The registration form will be displayed on the screen, register, attach documents/ attract form if you have already filled

Pay the registration amount and click on submit

Take a printout of registration receipt for future references

Exam Fee and helpline number

Candidates falling in the General category will have to pay Rs. 320/- as exam fee

Candidates falling in any reserved category will have to pay Rs. 220 as exam fee.

If a candidate is facing any issue in online registration, he/she is advised to call on any of the following numbers- 0612-2232074, 0612- 2232257, or 0612-2232239

BSEB Matric registration: Eligibility