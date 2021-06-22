BSEB STET Result Declared For Science, Sanskrit & Urdu, Here's How To Check

BSEB STET Result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET 2019 result. Results are available for Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu subjects. It can be checked online at biharboardonline.com

Education Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the pending results of three subjects along with Sanjay Kumar the additional chief secretary of the education department, and chairperson of BSEB, Anand Kishor. Education Minister also released the position in the merit list as per results.



Education Minister Choudhary said, “STET was conducted for 15 subjects out of which results of 12 subjects were declared in March this year, however, due to technical difficulties, results of Urdu, Sanskrit, and Social Science subjects could not be uploaded.”

Bihar STET Result 2019: Merit List

Education Minister further said that a total of 832 candidates have been selected in BSEB STET Urdu subject, 862 in Sanskrit have secured a place in the merit list and 4, 383 have bagged the position in social science subject. Candidates who have got their position in the paper I of merit list will be eligible for becoming teachers for classes 9th and 10th. Candidates who got themselves a position in the paper II of merit list will be eligible for becoming teachers in class 11th and 12th. Check the official website to get to know the rank in merit list.

BSEB STET Result 2019 download

Step 1: Log in to the official website of BSEB — www.bsebstet2019.in. One can also visit http://biharboardonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Result of STET 2019

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and the application number provided

Step 4: The result of the specific subject will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take out its print for future reference.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the results of Paper 1 of Sanskrit, Urdu and Science subjects by logging in to BSEB’s official website, www.besebstet2019.in

BSEB STET: When was the exam conducted

Paper I and II of STET 2019 was conducted in the year 2020. Exams were conducted for a total of 15 subjects. Exams were conducted between 9th September and 21st September 2020 at online centers.