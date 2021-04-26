BSEH Class 10 Exams: Assessment Criteria Announced; Will Be Similar To CBSE Criteria

The Haryana government released new guidelines today for the assessment of class 10 students. Recently, the BSEH had cancelled the Haryana board Class 10 exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. As for the class 12 exams, the Class 12 exams had been postponed to an undecided future date. As per the Board of School Education Haryana, the decision about Class 12 exams will be taken on June 1, after looking at the conditions. Read on to know about BSEH Class 10 Board Exam assessment.

BSEH Board Exam Assessment for Class 10

The Haryana govt released guidelines for schools for the Class 10 result assessment. The Haryana government has directed schools to use the same criteria as used by CBSE to give grades to Class 10 students. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the worsening state of COVID 19 cases in the state. Students will be graded using internal assessment and projects submitted previously. The Haryana Board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20 respectively.

What is the Object Criterion of CBSE?

As per BSEH, they will be announcing Class 10 results based on the assessment criteria devised by the CBSE. CBSE will decide upon an assessment system where Class 10 students will be graded on the basis of their past performance, most likely. As per an article by DNA, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said the CBSE will use 'internal assessment' to build their objective criterion. While we do not know for sure what this objective criterion entails, the CBSE will have to consider the projects and internal tests of the students to formulate the final results. It's expected that the CBSE will announce the objective criterion to grade Class 10 students soon. Moreover, students who are unhappy with their results will get the opportunity to sit for written exams to improve their scores.

Meanwhile, students are advised to stay updated by regularly staying in touch with their school authorities and visiting their respective state's education portals online and the official CBSE website. As for CSBE Class 12, the postponed dates for Board exams will be announced by CBSE in June after reviewing the COVID situation. Stay tuned for more updates on CBSE and BSEH news.

Image Source: Shutterstock