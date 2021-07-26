BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 Likely To Be Announced Today, See When & How To Check

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the class 12th state board exam results on Monday. Earlier the Board was expected to declare the result date by Sunday afternoon. As per the sources, the results will now be out in the second half. Registered students are advised to check the official website bseh.org.in regularly for all the updates about the result date. Also registered candidates are advised to be ready with details like roll number and registration number for checking HBSE 12th result 2021, once it is declared.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 date and time

Result is expected to be declared on July 26, 2021

Result of all the streams will be uploaded on the above-mentioned official website at 2.30 PM (tentative)

Haryana Board Result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit Haryana Board official website bseh.org.in

Click on the link which displayed ‘Haryana Board class 12 result’

Once the page is opened, enter the class 12th roll number and click on submit/view results

Results will be displayed on the screen, take screenshot or download

Take a printout for further reference

HBSE Class 12th results: Evaluation Criteria

This year more than 2.27 lakh students had registered for the Haryana Board exams. The exams were supposed to be held in the months of April and May. However, exams got postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the announcement of cancellation of exams, Board came up with evaluation criteria. As per state evaluation criteria, class 10th, 11th, and 12th marks will be considered while preparing the results of class 12th. Weightage policy suggests that 30% marks of class 10th, 10% marks of class 11th will be considered. A major portion of marks that is 60% will be dependent on class 12th internal exams and practical exams. Class 11th marks are getting a minimum weightage of 10% only as HBSE was not able to conduct the final exams in the year 2020. Registered students of any of the three streams are advised to keep a check on the official website. Candidates are also advised to keep the information ready with them in order to check results easily once it is declared.