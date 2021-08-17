BSEH Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 Registration Begins Today, Exam In September

BSEH Haryana board improvement exams 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana has started the registration process for Haryana Board improvement exams 2021. The registration process for class 10th and 12th Haryana Board improvement exam has been started on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to apply and appear for the improvement examination are being given an opportunity to do so. Candidates will have to visit the official website of BSEH which is bseh.org.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for improvement exams.

Improvement exams: Important Dates

Registration for class 10th and 12th improvement exam starts on August 17, 2021

The last date for registering is August 27, 2021

The improvement examination will be conducted in the month of September 2021

Admit card and result declaration date has not been announced by the Board yet

Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results will have to visit the official website of BSEH which is bseh.org.in.

On the homepage itself, click on the link which reads Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021

OR here is the direct link to register

Enter the login credentials like registration number, session, date of birth, and password and click on submit

Candidates should make sure to fill all required columns and pay the fee

After completing the whole process, click on submit application button

The application will be submitted, take a screenshot or download the copy

Here is the direct link to the notification

Fee for registration