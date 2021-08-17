BSEH Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 Registration Begins Today, Exam In September

BSEH Haryana board improvement exams 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana has started the registration process for Haryana Board improvement exams 2021. The registration process for class 10th and 12th Haryana Board improvement exam has been started on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to apply and appear for the improvement examination are being given an opportunity to do so. Candidates will have to visit the official website of BSEH which is bseh.org.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for improvement exams.
Improvement exams: Important Dates
- Registration for class 10th and 12th improvement exam starts on August 17, 2021
- The last date for registering is August 27, 2021
- The improvement examination will be conducted in the month of September 2021
- Admit card and result declaration date has not been announced by the Board yet
Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021: Steps to apply
- Candidates who are not satisfied with their results will have to visit the official website of BSEH which is bseh.org.in.
- On the homepage itself, click on the link which reads Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021
- OR here is the direct link to register
- Enter the login credentials like registration number, session, date of birth, and password and click on submit
- Candidates should make sure to fill all required columns and pay the fee
- After completing the whole process, click on submit application button
- The application will be submitted, take a screenshot or download the copy
Here is the direct link to the notification
Fee for registration
- For reappearing for class 10th exams, students will have to pay Rs 900. The practical subject fee charged will be Rs 100.
- For reappearing for class 12th exams, students will have to pay Rs 1050. The practical subject fee charged will be Rs 100.