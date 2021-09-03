BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Steps To Download & Direct Link Here

BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the release of BSEH Improvement Exam hall ticket 2021. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the improvement exams for Class 10 or Class 12 in Haryana can download the hall ticket now. It is available on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. It is to be noted that the improvement exams are to be conducted this month. For matric or class 10th the exams will start from September 7 and will continue till September 18, 2021. Inter or class 10th examination will be conducted between September 7 and September 22, 2021. As per the official notice, exams of both the classes will be conducted in one shift between 2 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. For downloading the admit cards, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned here, Candidates can also click on the direct link attached below to check the same.

BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021'

On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter the required details and click on search

Post doing this, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can cross-check the details and download the hall ticket

Candidates should take a printout of the same so as to carry it to exam hall

Here is the direct link to hall ticket

andidates are hereby informed that the admit card is a mandatory document to carry to exam hall. Candidates should also carry ID proof with them to the venue. They should make sure to reach the hall atleast 30 minutes prior to the commencement of exam. Due to COVID situation candidates will not be allowed to share their things, therefore candidates should carry their own water bottle and other required and allowed stuff to the hall.