BSF Admit Card 2021 For Veterinary & Paramedical Staff Recruitment Exams Released

BSF Admit Card 2021: The veterinary admit card for the Border Security Force (BSF) has been released on the official website. Candidates who are going to participate in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at bsf.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted on November 14, 2021. This year the board will conduct the examination for the posts of veterinary staff and paramedical staff. Candidates should be aware that the written exam will be MCQ-based and objective in nature and the examination would be for the duration of 2 hours.

According to the official notice, carrying the admit card is mandatory for every candidate, and without it, they will not get entry into the exam hall. This year, the examination will be conducted in offline mode and under strict COVID guidelines. Candidates would have to follow social distancing, sanitization, wearing masks, and others. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

BSF Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download BSF Veterinary Admit Card

STEP 1: To download BSF Veterinary Admit Card visit the official website - bsf.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Now go to the Candidate Log in section.

STEP 3: A new window will open up.

STEP 4: Candidates should note that they have to log in using their credentials, such as email ID and password.

STEP 5: Following this, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates should save a copy of their admit card for future use.

Image: PTI