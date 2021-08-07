BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: BSF Invites Application For Constable Post, See Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification about the recruitment drive. They are opening recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) on a temporary basis. However, the chances are high that this can be turned into a permanent job. Candidates who are interested to apply can do the same on or after 9th August 2021. They will have to apply on the official website, which is rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire 269 candidates. Selected candidates will be given a salary between Rs.21,700 and Rs. 69,100. Other allowances will also be admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the rule. Interested candidate should make sure that he/she has done the matriculation from a recognized board. Minimum age to apply is 18 years whereas the maximum age to apply is 23 years. Coming to physical standard, height of male candidate should be more than 170 Cms and female candidates should be more than157 cm. Weight should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards. The selection will be done on the basis of checking of Testimonials/documents, measurement of Physical Standard (PST), detailed medical examination (DME)
Official notification reads, "Player who have participated or won medal(s) in the various level of competition given at Para 4(b) of detailed instructions from 01/09/2019 till 22/09/2021 will only be considered".
Official notification reads, "Eligible and interested candidate should apply only through BSF Recruitment website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in Candidate are advised to fill the application form after reading the instructions carefully. The application must be submitted ONLINE only. No application will be accepted offline. Candidature of the candidate who submitted application offline will be rejected summarily. c) The candidate has to upload copy of certificate or document for sports discipline mentioned at Para 2(a) above on BSF Recruitment Website in support of his/her highest medal/position or highest level of participation in the sports achievement mentioned at Para 4(b) on BSF Recruitment website in their profile created on the https://rectt.bsf.gov.in before applying for the post, else his/her online application will be rejected during scrutiny."