BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: BSF Invites Application For Constable Post, See Details

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification about the recruitment drive. They are opening recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) on a temporary basis. However, the chances are high that this can be turned into a permanent job. Candidates who are interested to apply can do the same on or after 9th August 2021. They will have to apply on the official website, which is rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment: Important Dates

The registration for BSF GD Constable will start from 09 August 2021

Last date to apply for the drive is 22 September 2021.

Here is the direct link to recruitment notification

BSF Constable salary and other details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire 269 candidates. Selected candidates will be given a salary between Rs.21,700 and Rs. 69,100. Other allowances will also be admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the rule. Interested candidate should make sure that he/she has done the matriculation from a recognized board. Minimum age to apply is 18 years whereas the maximum age to apply is 23 years. Coming to physical standard, height of male candidate should be more than 170 Cms and female candidates should be more than157 cm. Weight should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards. The selection will be done on the basis of checking of Testimonials/documents, measurement of Physical Standard (PST), detailed medical examination (DME)

Official notification reads, "Player who have participated or won medal(s) in the various level of competition given at Para 4(b) of detailed instructions from 01/09/2019 till 22/09/2021 will only be considered".

How to Apply