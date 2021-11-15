BSF Group C Recruitment: Applications Invited For 72 Constable & Other Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has announced its recruitment drive for group C posts. All those candidates who are interested in applying for BSF group c recruitment can check eligibility criteria and other details here. In order to apply for the BSF vacancy, candidates will have to visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in as the applications will be accepted through online mode only. Here is all you need to know about it.

BSF Vacancy Details

For Constable (Sewerman), there are 2 posts

For Constable (Generator Operator), there are 24 posts

For Constable (Generator Mechanic), there are 28 posts

For Constable (Linemen), there are 11 posts

For HC, there are 6 posts

For the ASI post, one candidate will be selected

Total: 72 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should be Matric pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years whereas the upper age limit is 25 years. To be noted that relaxations in the upper age limit are available to different categories and government servants as per instructions/ order issued by the central government from time to time.

Salary details

ASI (DM Gde-III)- Salary will be between Rs.29,200 and Rs. 92,300

HC (Carpenter and Plumber)- Salary will be between Rs.25,500 and Rs. 81,100

For Constable posts, salary will be between Rs.21,700 and Rs. 69,100

Official notification reads, "Vacancies are subject to change (may increase or decrease) due to administrative reasons. BSF reserves the right to make changes or cancel or postpone the recruitment without assigning any reason. Any amendment/Notice will only be published on BSF Website. Candidates in their own interest are requested to log on to https://rectt.bsf.gov.in regularly for updates."

It further reads, "If suitable Ex-serviceman against the reserved vacancy are not available then these vacancies will be filled by non–Ex- serviceman of respective category."

Here is the direct link to official notification

How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment

The dorm will be opened, fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee

Candidates should submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will be done in two phases. At first, BSF will conduct a written exam and the second phase is Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination by the Recruiting Agency. After completion of the medical examination, merit list will also be released by BSF. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.