BSF Recruitment 2020: Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, And Selection Process

Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for eligible candidates to apply for BSF Recruitment 2020. Interested people can check them on the official website at www.bsf.gov.in for BSF Recruitment 2020. There are 228 vacancies available under cadre such as Engineering, Air-Wing Group C, and Constables, among others.

So, under BSF Recruitment 2020, candidates can apply for SI (Works), ASI, Constable (Tradesman), AC, JE/ SI, and HC. Here are further details about the eligibility criteria like education qualification and age limit, selection process, and dates, which you must check out. Read on:

BSF Recruitment 2020: Important dates

The last date to submit the application for Engineering Cadre was October 15.

The last date to submit the application for Group C posts is October 28, 2020.

The last date to submit the application for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-Wing, and BSF Tradesman recruitment (Constable) is October 23, 2020.

BSF Job alert: Vacancy details for BSF Tradesman Recruitment, BSF JE Recruitment, and other posts

The total number of vacancies for BSF Recruitment 2020 is 228.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment- 75 posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Group C Air-Wing Cadre - 22 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Group C Posts – 64 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

For details about educational qualifications to fulfill the eligibility criteria for filling applications for the mentioned positions, interested candidates can visit the official website of BSF at www.bsf.gov.in. Besides, they also need to adhere to the age limit, which the site has specified. Check out details:

Constable Tradesman (Male) - 18 to 23 Years

Constable Tradesman Both (Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years

Group B Engineering - 18 to 25 Years

Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years

Group C - 18 to 25 Years

Engineering - 18 to 19 Years

BSF Recruitment 2020 selection process

Check out the selection process for BSF Tradesman Recruitment, BSF JE Recruitment, and other posts

For Constable Tradesman, there will be PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test, written exam, and medical test before the final selection.

For Group B Engineering, the conducting body will take a written exam, documentation, practical test, as well as a medical exam.

For Group C Air-Wing, there will be a written exam, documentation, PST/PET, as well as a medical exam.

And for Group C, BSF will require candidates to take a written exam, documentation, PST/PET, and medical exam.

For Engineering, there was a written exam.

How to apply for BSF Job?

BSF invited applications on its official website for BSF Recruitment 2020. For job alert and application process, interested candidates can visit www.bsf.gov.in. Moreover, they can find further details to clarify their doubts.

