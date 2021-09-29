BSSC 1st Inter Level Main Exam Schedule 2021 Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission, also known as BSSC, has released the BSSC 1st Inter Level Main Exam schedule. The schedule has been released on September 29 and has been uploaded on the official website. The official notification that has been released by the commission states that the exams are expected to be out on October 18, 2021. Registered candidates will be able to check the updates on the official website which is bssc.bihar.gov.in.

This year over 1200 candidates have qualified to appear for the Bihar 1st level Combined Competitive Exam. They have to make sure to fill the application form for the exam by October 4, 2021 as if they fail to do so they will not be eligible to sit for exam. As per the official notification, candidates would be allowed after October 4, 2021.

BSSC 1st Inter Level Main 2021: Exam Schedule

The deadline to apply for the BSSC 1st Inter Level Main Exam is October 4, 2021

BSSC 1st Inter Level Main Exam is expected to start on October 18, 2021 (tentative)

BSSC 1st Inter Level Main Exam Schedule 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for Notice Board section and click on notification that says, "Notice Regarding Expected date of Mains Exam for Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam-2014."

Candidates will be redirected to a new page that will have exam schedule.

Candidates should keep a copy of the exam schedule for future reference.

Candidates must prepare themselves to take papers such as General Knowledge and Hindi. They will have to answer questions from Current Affairs, Economy of India, History, Culture, Science, Mathematics. To be noted that BSSC 1st Inter Level Admit Card would be released a few days before the exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more details.