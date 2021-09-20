BSSC Inter Level Prelims Result Declared, Here's How To Check

BSSC inter level prelims result: Bihar Staff Selection Commission also known as BSSC has released Inter Level Combined Competitive Prelims Additional Result 2014. BSSC Inter Level CC Prelims Additional Result 2014 has been released by the Commission. The scorecards have been released on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Candidates who took the exam and are waiting to check their scorecards can check it now on the official website. The official website on which results have been uploaded in pdf format is bssc.bih.nic.in. Over 1200 candidates appeared for BSSC Main Exam this year. Only candidates who have qualified for the Prelim exam will be allowed or are eligible to appear for the Main Exam 2021. The candidates should make sure to submit the application form by October 4, 2021.

BSSC inter level prelims result 2014: Important Dates

Bihar Inter Level CC Prelim Result 2014 for additional candidates was declared on September 19, 2021

Bihar Main Application Form for additional candidates will be available for download between September 20 and October 4, 2021

Till now, the Main Examination date has not been announced released by the Commission. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for being updated about the second level. The BSSC inter level prelims additional result was not uploaded earlier and has been uploaded now as the technical error has been resolved. Candidates should note that after the Main Exam, they have to appear for Proficiency Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and others. The scorecards are scheduled to be released in November 2021. In order to appear for the mains exam, candidates completed the registration last year. The Main Exam for those candidates was conducted on December 25, 2020.