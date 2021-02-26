BSSC Mains Inter-Level Result 2014 Declared, 53K Qualified, See List Of Candidates Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has declared the BSSC mains result of 1st inter-level competitive exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the BSSC main exam 2014 can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 52, 784 candidates have cleared the exam.

How to check BSSC Mains Inter Level Result:

Visit the official website - bssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notice board section given on the left side of the homepage

Click on the link that reads 'Click here to view List of candidates Qualified in 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(Mains) Exam-2014(Adv. No.06060114)'

A PDF file will open

Scroll down to check the list of qualified candidates

Find your roll number

Or alternatively, click on the direct link given below

Direct link to check BSSC mains result 2014

BSSC Inter- Level Main Exam 2014

The BSSC Mains exam 2020 was conducted on December 25, 2020. The BSSC 1st inter-level competitive preliminary exam was held on December 8,9 and 10 in the year 2018. Its result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63739 candidates were qualified to appear for the main exam. The BSSC recruitment drive aims at filling 12,041 vacancies under advertisement number 06060114 for the posts of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and other posts.

Also Read| BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021 of re-exam released, here's direct link

Also Read| BPSC MDO admit card 2021 released; check the direct link for MDO admit card download

Also Read| BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: Application process for 31 PRO vacancies to begin on Feb 16