BSSC Stenographer Counselling Result 2021 Declared, See List Of Qualified Candidates Here

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has published BSSC Stenographer Counselling Result online on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the BSSC stenographer counseling can check their results in the merit list. To check the list of qualified candidates, they should visit the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, a total of 167 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the BSSC stenographer counseling. BSSC had conducted the counseling round on April 6, 2021. They can download the list of recommended candidates by following the steps given here. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link that has been provided below for the convenience of candidates.

How to check BSSC Stenographer counselling Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notice board tab given on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the BSSC Stenographer Counselling Result notification link

Step 4: A PDF page with the roll number of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Scroll down and check your roll number in the qualified candidate's list

Step 6: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download BSSC Stenographer Counselling result 2021

BSSC Driver Recruitment Result 2021

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has also declared the final results of driver recruitment. A total of 336 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment. Candidates who have appeared for the BSSC Driver recruitment exam can check the list of recommended candidates on the official website- www.bssc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to download BSSC Driver Recruitment Final result 2021