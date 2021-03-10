BTE UP Admit Card Released By The Board, Here Is How To Download

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Lucknow has released the BTE UP admit card for the candidates. The official BTE UP admit card has been released on the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh at urise.up.gov.in. Candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about their BTE UP 2021 exam and their admit cards. The wait of the candidates finally got over and the board released the admit cards. The students who had registered themselves for the examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and do their BTE UP admit card download. For all the people who are wondering about the BTE UP admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

BTE UP admit card released

The UP BTE examination will be held this year on March 12, 2021. The candidates are required to use their login credentials asked on the website and login to do the BTE UP admit card download. The necessary details about the candidate and examination will be displayed on the BTE UP admit card. It is mandatory for every candidate to download their BTE UP admit cards from the official website. Here is a look at how to do the BTE UP admit card download.

How to do the BTE UP admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Lucknow at urise.up.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the URISE Students Login tab and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials on the page and click on login.

Your BTE UP admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

An official statement on the website reads, "Student Login will be resumed shortly." READ | RBI Security Guard Admit Card released, exam on March 20; see how to download admit card

The official website for the BTE UP 2021 which is to be used to do the downloading of admit cards have been facing some difficulties for some time. However, the issue is expected to be resolved soon by the board. It is mentioned that the “Student Login will be resumed shortly.”. A flashing link now appears on the top side of the webpage. However, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know if the link has been activated again or not. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Lucknow at urise.up.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the examination.

Image Credits: Shutterstock