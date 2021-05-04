BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 6338 Medical Officer Vacancies

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 6338 vacancies for the posts of medical officers in Bihar. The online application process begins today, May 4 and the last date to apply is May 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.pariksha.nic.in.

Out of the 6338 vacancies, 3706 vacancies are of specialist medical officer posts and 2632 for general medical officer posts. 35% of the total posts are reserved for female category candidates. Vacancies in Specialist medical officers are in the following disciplines--Orthopedic, General Surgery Specialist, Dermatologist, Anaesthesia, Psychiatrist, Radiologist, Pathology, Ophthalmologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Pediatrician, Physician, Microbiology, and Gynecologist.

BTSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For Specialist Medical Officer Posts – Candidates should have completed an internship of 12 months in the National Medical Council or in a Government Hospital and MBBS and Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB.

– Candidates should have completed an internship of 12 months in the National Medical Council or in a Government Hospital and MBBS and Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. For General Medical Officer posts – The candidates should have an MBBS degree or equivalent from MCI. They should also have completed a 12-months internship.

BTSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

General Male category: 37 years

General Female category: 40 years

SC/ST category: 42 Years

BC/OBC category: 40 Years

Pay Scale: Rs 9300- 34800, Pay Band- 2, Grade Pay- 5400, pay matrix level -9 as per 7th pay commission.

As a part of the selection process, applicants will be evaluated on the basis of their educational qualification and work experience. As per the official notification, 60 marks will be given for the MBBS degree, 15 marks for the PG degree, and 25 marks for their internship/ experience.

MBBS - 60 Marks Post Graduation - 15 Marks Experience - 25 Marks

Application Fee:

Male General/ BC/ EWS - Rs 200

(Resident of Bihar) Male SC/ ST/ OBC - Rs 50

(Resident of Bihar) Female of Reserved and Unreserved Categories - Rs 50

(Male/Female) A non-Resident of Bihar - Rs 200

