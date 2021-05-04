BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 6338 Medical Officer Vacancies

Quick links:
BTSC Bihar MO Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 6338 vacancies for the posts of medical officers in Bihar. The online application process begins today, May 4 and the last date to apply is May 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.pariksha.nic.in.
Out of the 6338 vacancies, 3706 vacancies are of specialist medical officer posts and 2632 for general medical officer posts. 35% of the total posts are reserved for female category candidates. Vacancies in Specialist medical officers are in the following disciplines--Orthopedic, General Surgery Specialist, Dermatologist, Anaesthesia, Psychiatrist, Radiologist, Pathology, Ophthalmologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Pediatrician, Physician, Microbiology, and Gynecologist.
As a part of the selection process, applicants will be evaluated on the basis of their educational qualification and work experience. As per the official notification, 60 marks will be given for the MBBS degree, 15 marks for the PG degree, and 25 marks for their internship/ experience.