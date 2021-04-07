BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification For 584 Vacancies In Bihar Fisheries Department Out

Quick links:
BTSC Recruitment 2021 (Image Credit: Shutterstock)
BTSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 584 vacancies for the posts of Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant, Fisheries Development Officer and other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at pariksha.nic.in. The application process began on April 6 and the last date to apply for the posts is May 5. There will be no recruitment test. The candidates will be shortlisted based on their degrees and work experience. Read on to know full details about the BTSC recruitment drive here.