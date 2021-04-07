Last Updated:

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification For 584 Vacancies In Bihar Fisheries Department Out

BTSC Recruitment 2021 notification for 584 vacancies in Bihar fisheries department has been released. Apply before May 6. No selection test will be held.

BTSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 584 vacancies for the posts of Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant, Fisheries Development Officer and other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at pariksha.nic.in. The application process began on April 6 and the last date to apply for the posts is May 5. There will be no recruitment test. The candidates will be shortlisted based on their degrees and work experience. Read on to know full details about the BTSC recruitment drive here.

BTSC Recruitment 2021:Details of vacancies

  • Fisheries Development Officer - 212 Posts
  • Fisheries Information Officer - 136 Posts
  • Ophthalmic Assistant - 236 Posts

Bihar Fisheries Dept Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

  1. Fisheries Information Officer - Candidates must have a (4-year course) degree in fisheries science from a recognized agriculture/ fisheries university affiliated by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
  2. FisheriesDevelopment Officer - Candidates holding a BSc degree in industrial fish and fisheries, BSc in aquaculture, MSc life science (special paper fish), or who have a one-year PG diploma in In-land fisheries from Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai can apply for the post.
  3. Ophthalmic Assistant - Candidates should have passed class 12th exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English papers and have a diploma in ophthalmic assistant course from a recognized institute can apply for the posts.

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Minimum Age Limit for Advt No. 01/2021: 18 Years
  • Minimum Age Limit for Advt No. 02 & 03/2021: 21 Years\
  • Maximum Age Limit for General: 37 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for OBC/ EBC/ General (Female): 40 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST: 42 Years

 BTSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For General/ OBC Candidates for the Other States: Rs. 200
  • For SC/ ST/ EBC/ Women in Bihar State: Rs.50

Click here for BTSC fisheries dept recruitment notification 2021

Click here to apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2021

