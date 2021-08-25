BTSC Result 2021: Bihar BTSC GMO Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

BTSC GMO Result 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has declared the results for the General Medical Officer (GMO) recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exams can check their BTSC GMO result 2021 on the pariksha portal of Bihar BTSC. Candidates must visit the official website- btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in to check their results.

BTSC has notified a total of 2590 vacancies for the post of General Medical Officer (GMO). BTSC has selected a total of 2050 candidates for the recruitment. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded on the offiical website. A direct link to the same has also been provided here.

Direct link to check BTSC GMO Result 2021

BTSC GMO Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the official website of BTSC or the Pariklsha Portal - pariksha.nic.in.

Click on the BTSC GMO Result 2021 link scrolling on the homepage

A PDF will open on your screen

Scroll down to the list of selected candidates

Check your roll number in the merit list

Save the PDF for future reference.

BTSC had released the General Medical Officer recruitment notification on May 3, 2021. The online application window had closed on May 24, 2021. BTSC has already conducted the counseling process for the post of General Medical Officer in the month of July. The last date of counseling was July 9, 2021.

The BTSC GMO merit list is released by taking into consideration the work experience as well as the educational qualification of the candidates. 15% weightage is given to the Post Graduation performance of the candidates. Moreover, 60% weightage is given to the performance of candidates during their MBBS degrees. The remaining 25% is based on the work experience of the candidates.