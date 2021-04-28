CA Aspirant In Odisha Continues His Exam Preparation In COVID Hospital, Photo Goes Viral

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, when everyone is disturbed and is low on motivation, a CA aspirant in Odisha has given a strong message to everyone, to not lose their calm and focus on your aim with dedication. A photo of this Odisha boy has gone viral on social media who is seen preparing for his CA exams in the COVID isolation ward. The photo was shared by IAS Vijay, the collector, and DM of Ganjam, Odisha.

Sharing the photo on his official Twitter handle, the IAS wrote, "Success is not a coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is an only formality."

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

Reacting to the photo, many appreciated his dedication towards achieving his goal while many advised him to take proper rest till he recovers from COVID. Some Twitter users also said that putting studies over health should not be glorified. "I am also a CA student and I know this course demands time and hard work. But an attempt is bigger than your health," said a Twitterati. "This is something precious...the youths of the country need such dedication rather than just showing off!!" wrote another Twitter user.

CA Exams Postponed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday postponed the CA intermediate exam as well as CA final exams 2021 that were scheduled to be held in the month of May. The decision to postpone CA exams has been taken in light of the rapidly increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. As per the official notice, the exams will be conducted only after the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exam.