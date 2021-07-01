CA Day Is Being Observed Today, PM Modi, Amit Shah Greets CAs; ICAI To Launch Mobile App

CA Day: Nation is celebrating Chartered Accountants day today. CA Day is observed in order to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. On this occasion, PM Modi took to Twitter to greet Chartered Accountants and talked about the role of CA community in India's progress. He tweeted, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate the entire CA fraternity of India on the occasion of CA Day 2021. He addressed CAs as an important pillar of India's economic growth. Amit Shah tweeted, "On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country’s economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion."

On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country’s economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2021

ICAI also wished all its stakeholders. ICAI tweeted, "ICAI wishes a very Happy Chartered Accountants' Day to all its stakeholders especially its Members & Students. Let us profess ethically & reaffirm our commitment for a resurgent India."

ICAI wishes a very Happy Chartered Accountants' Day to all its stakeholders especially its Members & Students. Let us profess ethically & reaffirm our commitment for a resurgent India. #CADay2021 #CADay@PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @JambusariaNihar @drdebashismitra pic.twitter.com/Fbpcd7EbFo — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 1, 2021

ICAI to launch Mobile App

Today ICAI will be launching a mobile app for students. It will be beneficial to foundation, intermediate and final course students. It can be downloaded by students from google play for android users. The mobile app “ICAI-BOS” will be expanded with other student services at a regular interval in the second phase.

“The widespread adoption and use of mobile technologies have the potential to provides next-generation interactive learning and innovative ways to improve quality services to the students and to establish a strong connection with them as well. It will also establish a connection with the student fraternity as well. With this objective, the Board of Studies (Academic) is launching its Mobile App, namely, "ICAI-BOS" for CA students,” ICAI's official notice said.

About ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is a statutory body that was established in the year 1949 under an act of Parliament. It is the only licensing and regulatory body of India for the accounting profession and financial auditing. Every accounting and finance organization including National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is bound to follow the recommendations of ICAI. With more than 2.5 lakh members, it is the second-largest professional body of CA across the globe.