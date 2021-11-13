CA December Exam 2021: ICAI Releases Exam Day Instructions For CA Candidates

CA December Exam Guideline: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (ICAI), announced guidelines for the Foundation, CA Intermediate, and Final exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in December 2021. The CA Foundation has also enhanced the examination capacity by increasing the number of examination centers, covering an additional 192 districts across the country to make it easy for the candidates to appear in the exam. Check key details below.

Candidates can check the official notice issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India by clicking on the direct link given here - CA December Exam Guidelines (CLICK HERE)

ICAI CA Exam Day Instructions

According to an official notice issued by ICAI, candidates are required to strictly follow the COVID protocols at the exam centers, which include wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance. Candidates must ensure they report to the examination hall not before 1.00 PM wearing a face mask and carrying with them exam-related items and documents. They may carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and a 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer, and an admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones, smartwatches, other electronic gadgets, books, written materials, and bags inside the examination hall.

CA December exam 2021: Marking Scheme & Exam Pattern

The CA Exam 2021 will consist of 7 papers, and they are Accounting, Business Law, Ethics and Communication, Cost Accounting and Financial Management, Taxation, Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Information Technology, and Strategic Management.

The questions in the examination will be available in both languages, Hindi and English.

There will be negative marking. i.e., 1/4 mark dedication for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are recommended to visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

