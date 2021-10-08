CA December Exam 2021: Registration To Reopen From Oct 11; Check How To Register

CA December registration 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India has decided to reopen the registration window for the ICAI CA Exam, which is slated to be held in December 2021. The online registration procedure for the CA December exam 2021 will reopen on October 11 and October 12. Those candidates who are interested in applying can do so by visiting the official website of the ICAI - icai.org.

According to the official statement issued by ICAI, the registration window has been reopened for a short period due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and this is the last opportunity for the candidates for CA December exam registration 2021. This time the online registration window will open for the Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation, and Post-Qualification Courses viz. Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT), and International Trade Law and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination.

Important Announcement regd Re-Opening of Online filling up of Examination Application Forms for ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations December, 2021 for Two Days from 11th October 2021 12.01 A.M. (Mid Night between 10th & 11th) to 12th October 2021 (11.59 P.M. IST) pic.twitter.com/GwaZz0g7M3 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 7, 2021

CA December exam 2021: Application fees | Direct link | More details

Candidates must note that those who are going to register in this phase will have to pay a late fine of Rs 600. Post-registration, ICAI will soon release admit cards for CA December 2021 exams for all three levels, which will be held in 402 centers across India and 8 centers abroad in offline mode. Candidates who want to register can follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here - ICAI CA December exam registration 2021

ICAI CA December exam 2021: Important Date

Events Date Time Registration procedure starts on October 11 12.01 am Registration Window closes on October 12 11.58 pm ICAI CA December exam 2021 From December 5 to December 20 --

Here's how to fill out the ICAI CA Exam Application Form 2021

Step 1-To fill out the ICAI CA Exam Application Form 2021, visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2-Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Online exam form December 2021".

Step 3-Select the login/REGISTER option.

Step 4-Click on "New User Register Here" and enter details like name, DOB, e-mail ID, and mobile number.

Step 5- Click on the "confirmation" and "declaration" and "Register" keys.

Step 6-Now, log in by using the password and registration numbers.

Step 7-After entering the details, validate the email and mobile number.

Step 8-Fill out the exam form and make payment.

