CA December Exam 2021: 'We Are Not Here To Regulate Everything,' Says Supreme Court

CA case in Supreme Court: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is gearing up to conduct the CA December Exams 2021 for Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses from December 5, 2021. Ahead of exams, Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking an opt-out option for symptomatic students without the compulsion of the RT-PCR test. On November 29, the CA December Exams 2021 matter was heard by a Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar. The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain an application raising issues about a notification by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regarding CA exams scheduled next month, saying we are not here to regulate everything.

The Bench also said that authorities are free to make amendments. Supreme Court said that in case candidates face any difficulty at a later stage, candidates can approach the Court. "We decline to entertain this application. It will be open to the applicant to invite the attention of the competent authority to make necessary amendments, if and when necessary, the bench said.

The plea for CA opt-out option was filled by a CA student Sanjeev K Arora. He requested Court to direct ICAI to consider medical certificates from candidates instead of asking for an RT-PCR report/test. Sanjeev K Arora justified the plea by stating that if any candidate tests positive they won’t be allowed to opt-out and shift to the next cycle of CA examination. The plea further said that CA December Exams 2021 would be the last attempt for many candidates appearing under the Old course.

The apex court said if the applicant is aggrieved by any substantive decision taken by the competent authority, he can challenge the same in an independent proceeding.

ICAI issues CA exam admit cards

ICAI issued admit card for CA December exam was released this month on November 19, 2021. Those who have not downloaded the admit card can click on the direct link to check hall tickets. Candidates can also read the official notification highlights here.

