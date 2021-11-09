CA Exam 2021: Exam Instructions Released For CA Candidates, Exam In December

CA Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, also known as ICAI, announced guidelines for the Foundation, CA Intermediate, and Final exams, which are scheduled to be held in December 2021. The CA exam conducting body has also enhanced the examination capacity by increasing the number of examination centers, covering an additional 192 districts across the country to make it easy for the candidates to appear in the exam.

ICAI CA Exam Day Instructions | Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by ICAI, candidates are required to strictly follow the COVID protocols at the exam centers, which include wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance. "Candidates must ensure they report to the examination hall not before 1.00 PM wearing a face mask and carrying with them exam-related items and documents. They may carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and a 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer, and an admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones, smartwatches, other electronic gadgets, books, written materials, and bags inside the examination halls, "read the official notice.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Pattern of CA Exam & Marking Scheme

The CA Exam 2021 will consist of seven main papers, and they are Accounting, Business Law, Ethics and Communication, Cost Accounting and Financial Management, Taxation, Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Information Technology, and Strategic Management. The questions in the examination will be available in both languages, Hindi and English. There will be negative marking. i.e., 1/4 mark dedication for each incorrect answer. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

