CA Exams 2021: ICAI Cancels CA Inter & Final Exam For Centres In Kathmandu, Check Notice

ICAI in a recent move decided to cancel July 2021 intermediate and final exams for all centres in Kathmandu and Nepal. It has been decided considering restrictions that have been implemented in Nepal due to COVID-19. Additional Secretary (Examinations) at ICAI, S. K. Garg issued a notification informing the same. Here is the direct link to view notification that was released on 4th July 2021.

The announcement reads, “In view of ongoing strict lockdown and accompanying restrictions in Nepal, it has been decided that July 2021 examinations for the Final [Old as well as New Scheme], Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from 5th to 20th July 2021 at all examination centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) only stands cancelled”. Students who had to take exams at these centres need not worry as July 2021 exam will not be treated as an attempt by ICAI. Notification reads, “It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.”

CA Exams 2021: Opt-Out facility

Students who won’t be able to give exams because of ICAI's recent move will not have to file for the opt-out option for appearing in November exams. As it is ICAI which cancelled exams at above-mentioned centres, ICAI will take care of the opt-out option for students. It has also been clarified in the notification. The notification reads, “The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt-out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer. However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Announcement dated 5th June 2021 in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.”

CA Exams being conducted from today

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is all set to conduct the Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2021 from Monday, July 5, 2021. The exam will be conducted for new and old courses between July 5 and July 19, 2021. The Insurance Risk Management technical exam for Modules 1 to 5 will also be held on 5th, 7th, 9th, and 11th July 2021. ICAI CA Exam 2021 will be held at various centres across India in offline mode. However, exams will be held by following proper COVID-19 guidelines. Students should make sure to carry the necessary documents with them to the centre. Students seeking more details can visit the official website of ICAI, icai.org.