CA Exams 2021: ICAI Extended Last Attempt For Inter & Final Course Exam; Check Details

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India known as ICAI has extended the last attempt to appear for CA Exams 2021 for final and intermediate courses to November 2021. This extension will be applicable to all the students of final and intermediate courses. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website which is icai.org. The official notification released reads that this decision has been taken in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates must know that this decision has been taken for all students irrespective of their opting out of the May 2021 examination cycle. However, the year-end that is November 2021 examination will be the last attempt for the students who will be writing their examinations under the old syllabus. Candidates are hereby informed that no such extension be provided to them under any circumstances.

Official notification reads, "In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to Covid-19 spread or otherwise, the Competent Authority has decided as under:– 1. The last attempt to appear in Final and Intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November, 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not). 2. The November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever."

ICAI released the complete timetable

The complete timetable for December 2021 exams has been released recently. The application process for the CA December Exams will begin on September 16, 2021, and will continue till September 30, 2021. ICAI has also announced the date for the Insurance and Risk management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade laws, and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part 1 and International Taxation-Assessment test (INTT-AT).