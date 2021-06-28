CA Exams 2021: SC Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow; ICAI Issues A Note, Check Details Here

CA Exams 2021: The Supreme Court has adjourned CA exam case matter till Tuesday. The Court will hear petitions filed by various Chartered Accountant students. They seek certain reliefs in relation to CA exams which is scheduled to start from July 5. The bench decided to adjourn the matter to tomorrow as the bench did not receive a note on the stand of ICAI. However, Senior Advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the Institute of Chartered Accountants claimed that he had submitted the note on Sunday night.

Supreme Court CA Exams: Highlights of ICAI's note

ICAI has stated that it has statutory duty to hold professional exams. A brief note on behalf of ICAI reads, "CA exams are professional exams and that should not be equated with CBSE or any other State Board exams. It is in the interest of students aspiring to become CA. ICAI has no vested interest in holding or not holding the exams."

ICAI believes that it is the most conducive time to hold an examination as the third wave is expected only by September-October.

ICAI said that the present COVID-19 situation is similar to when SC allowed ICAI to hold exams in November 2020

ICAI said that candidates are eager to appear in exams

The note states that there is no reason to believe that ICAI will not take adequate precautions

The plea demanded that if any student gets infected due to appearing in exams, ICAI should provide free medical treatment. ICAI in the note said that it is neither possible nor practical.

Responding to the request to conduct mandatory free covid-19 tests of all candidates, teachers, staff, and invigilators, ICAI said that COVID-19 tests or vaccination by the institute is not possible

ICAI has agreed to declare results at least 7 days before the commencement of the next exam cycle.

For issue of number of exam centers to be increased, ICAI submitted that average number of examinees in an exam room is 12- and in any case not more than 50% capacity of the room.

ICAI said that the total number of exam room will be 10,820

ICAI said that total number of exam center- 847

Maximum number of examinees in an exam center on any day-312

Respondents may issue guidelines to treat e-Admit cards as e-passes for free movement of candidates. ICAI said that Supreme Court will issue directions to the Union of India. ICAI has also planned to conduct re-exams at centres wherein the view of MHA guidelines, the exams could not be held as per the original schedule

CA May Exams in July

CA final exams will be held in July. CA Intermediate exams and CA PQC exams will begin on July 5. The notice for the revised date of CA exams was shared on Twitter on May 26. "Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly," reads the tweet.

