CA Exams 2021: SC To Announce Final Order Tomorrow, Check Highlights Of Today's Hearing

CA Exams 2021: Supreme Court heard three petitions related to the postponement of CA Exams 2021 today. The final order has not been announced and will be announced after tomorrow's hearing. Today's hearing showed Supreme Court's inclination towards giving the CA aspirants an opt-out option. Supreme Court was supposed to hear this matter on Monday too but the bench decided to adjourn the matter to today as the bench claimed that they did not receive a note on the stand of ICAI. However, ICAI claimed that they had submitted the note on Sunday night.

Supreme Court ICAI matter: Updates

The hearing commenced at around 12.30 pm today. Senior Advocate Ramji Srinivasan appeared for ICAI. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora appeared for one of the Petitioners. Meenakshi Arora claimed, “We have gone through the note. I find the note does not cover any issues that we raised at all.”

What's the RTPCR matter

It was being discussed that RTPCR report from 21 June and thereafter, will be taken into consideration. "Candidates have to travel to diverse centres for taking the exams. If their areas are declared containment zones or they can’t travel, then they may not have RTPCR Reports,” said Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora

She asked how to address a large number of candidates. This being their only last opportunity, they have to provide. After this time, it will be the new syllabus and they will have to redo the whole thing and undo their hard work. Replying to this the bench told Mr. Srinivasan that RTPCR may be very difficult because you don’t know. Persons who are not infected before 21 June will get infected. Those who have recovered also have long-term problems. There are different situations. Bench suggested that a general approach can be adopted as RTPCR is no determination at all. Sometimes it shows negative and the person has symptoms.Bench also suggested identifying a competent authority who can certify that a student is unable to appear due to COVID-related issues.

CA exam supreme court: Opt Out scheme

Advocate Srinivasan told to bench, "We have given in this cycle an opt out scheme. We have suggestions which we will put to the institute. The opt-out facility will be available to people who are affected by COVID in one form or the other. We will give the COVID medical criteria to old students. Even for the new students. Not only should they have suffered, but also their relatives/family members. A medical certificate that they are unable to take the exam will also be taken."

Bench asked him to file a note with his points during the course of the day. "We will take it tomorrow. Address the situation about in which circumstances opting out scheme can be granted.," said the Court. Bench asked to prepare a brief note - one is regarding RTPCR, second is SOP of examination hall should be maintained strictly. Bench also said that examiners and invigilators should have RTPCR test before the examination

CA exam news: Exams to be conducted in July 2021

CA final exams will be held in July. CA Intermediate exams and CA PQC exams will begin on July 5. The notice for the revised date of CA exams was shared on Twitter on May 26. "Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly," reads the tweet.