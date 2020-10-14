CA Final Exam Postponed; See ICAI Notification For Revised CA Exam Schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants i.e. ICAI released a new notification stating that the CA final exams are postponed now to a later date. The dates of the exam were also changed due to the Bihar Elections as well as due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Now, students can check the complete ICAI CA revised schedule for final, intermediate, and foundation course examinations. The ICAI CA 2020 exams would now commence from November 21. Candidates can visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org for more latest information. Earlier, the ICAI CA exams were scheduled in November 1st week. Candidates should note that all the exams would be conducted in a single shift starting at 2 pm. The elaborate details are mentioned below. Read on.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Delhi Govt Urges CBSE To Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fee For Class 10, 12 Students

CA final exam postponed

Exam ICAI CA Nov Exam Date CA Foundation Exam Date December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020 CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020 CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme December 1, 3, and 5, 2020 CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020 CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020 CA Final Exam Date Under Old and New Scheme Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

Image courtesy: ICAI official website

ALSO READ| SSC CHSL Exam Analysis Of October 12 Question Paper For All Three Shifts

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the entire timetable of CA November Exam 2020 will be conducted from November 1 to November 18. Coinciding with Diwali on November 14, the official ICAI notification said that it is “pleased” to declare the dates of the next Chartered Accountants Foundation Course {Under New Scheme}, Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme} and Final {Under Old & New Scheme}.

The foundation examinations of CA November 2020 exams will take place in over 200 cities while the places of examination centres overseas include Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. ICAI also stated in an official statement back in July indicating that, “It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.”

Image courtesy: ICAI official website

ALSO READ| MHT CET 2020: Re-exam To Be Held For Candidates Affected By The Power Outage, See Details

ALSO READ| Haryana State Higher Education Council Discusses 'flexi Exam' System

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock