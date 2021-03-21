CA Final Result 2021 Declared: ICAI Announces CA Final And Foundation January Exam Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) on Sunday declared the CA final old and new course exam results 2021.ICAI has also declared the CA foundation course exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exams can check their ICAI CA results by visiting the official website-caresults.icai.org. Read on to know full details on CA final and foundation exam results. Candidates can check the steps given below to check the CA reults. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here.

How to Check CA Results 2021

Visit the official website as caresults.icai.org

Click on the relevant link for CA Final or Foundation Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct Link â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ to download CA Final Result 2021 for old course

Direct link to download CA Final Result 2021 for new course

Direct link to download CA Foundation Result 2021

The ICAI CA final and foundation exam results are also available on the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. ICAI had conducted the CA foundation course exams on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. CA Final Group-1 exam was held on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. CA Final Group-2 exams were held on January 30 and February 2, 4, and 6, 2021.

ICAI had conducted the CA intermediate IPC old course exams from January 22 to February 5. The CA intermediate results are awaited. ICAI has declared the CA IPC November exam results 2020 on February 8.