CA Final Result 2021 Declared: ICAI Announces CA Final And Foundation January Exam Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) on Sunday declared the CA final old and new course exam results 2021.ICAI has also declared the CA foundation course exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exams can check their ICAI CA results by visiting the official website-caresults.icai.org. Read on to know full details on CA final and foundation exam results. Candidates can check the steps given below to check the CA reults. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here.
The ICAI CA final and foundation exam results are also available on the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. ICAI had conducted the CA foundation course exams on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. CA Final Group-1 exam was held on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. CA Final Group-2 exams were held on January 30 and February 2, 4, and 6, 2021.
ICAI had conducted the CA intermediate IPC old course exams from January 22 to February 5. The CA intermediate results are awaited. ICAI has declared the CA IPC November exam results 2020 on February 8.