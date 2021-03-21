CA Final Results 2021: ICAI To Declare CA Final And Foundation January Exam Results Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA final old and new course exam results 2021 as well as CA foundation course exams. According to an official notice released by ICAI recently, the CA January exam results 2021 will be declared in the evening of March 21 or on March 22. Candidates who have appeared in the exams will be able to check their ICAI CA result by visiting the official website-caresults.icai.org after it is declared.

How to Check CA Results 2021

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Final or Foundation Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

ICAI will send the results on e-mail to the candidates who have registered for the 'Result-on-mail' facility.The facility to register for 'Result on Email' was opened on March 19. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the ICAI official notice reads.

The ICAI CA results will also be available on the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned above to check their CA result 2021. Candidates can visit any of the websites mentioned above to check their results.

In a recent notification released by UGC, candidates who clear the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has considered the requests made by ICAI and stated that the CA, CS, ICWA qualifications will be treated equivalent to a PG degree. Moreover, CA, CS or ICWA qualified persons can also apply for UGC-NET as their degrees will be considered as a Master's degree.

