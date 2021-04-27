CA Foundation Exam 2021: ICAI Solves Problems Of Aspirants Having Trouble In Filling Forms

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released a notice for students appearing for the June CA Foundation 2021 Examination. The notice addresses the problem of students who were facing problems while filling the Examination Application Form due to certain details not being in place due to COVID pandemic. The institute has stated that aspiring candidates can upload some documents later. Read on to know more details. Check the notification here.

ICAI Notification regarding the troubles aspirants were facing

Due to the COVID pandemic, a number of CA aspirants were having trouble getting their application or declaration attested from a CA Member or a Gazetted officer of the Head of the Educational Institute. Several other aspirants were facing problems filling of Admit Card, Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examination as the same has not been received due to postponement. This was brought in notice of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, who released a notice on Monday, April 26th, 2021 to give a solution for the problems.

ICAI Exam application form can be filled without an attested declaration

The ICAI has stated that the students of Foundation Course whose photographs and/ or signature are not available in the systems shall be allowed to upload their Aadhar Card. According to the notice, the candidates are supposed to upload their Aadhar Card alongwith Examination Application Form for June 2021 Foundation Examination. Moreover, when the ongoing pandemic situation normalises, those candidates can send their concerned declaration duly signed.

The concerned declaration has to be signed by a member of the Institute or Gazetted Officer or Head of the Educational Institute. The students can send the signed declaration to ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number.

Students who are facing troubles filling Admit Card or Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examination may declare that they will be appearing for such examination. On normalization of the currents situation, they can send their admit card or roll number to the ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number.

CA Foundation Exam Date

As per the official schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 will begin on June 24. CA Foundation Exam 2021 will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The registration process for the ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 will begin on April 20, 2021, and conclude on May 4. The CA Foundation exam 2021 for paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Image credits: Shutterstock